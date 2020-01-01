Home

Passed away on December 23, 2019 at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa. Born in Eastbourne England on March 5, 1931. Survived by his loving wife Noella of 63 years. Devoted father to Cindy (Arnold) McLean and Jim. Beloved brother of Paul (Sandra) Archambault. A private family service to take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Hwy #2, Courtice Ontario, (905-432-8484). Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
