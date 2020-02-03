|
|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, January 30th, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Duivesteyn). Loving father of Janette and her fiancé Geoff Campbell and John. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Emma, Abigail, Owen and Claire. Dear brother of Mary Medhurst and her fiancé Michael of England and Ann Visser (John Visser predeceased). Fondly remembered by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, February 9th from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation - Cancer Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 3, 2020