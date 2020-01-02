|
Regrettably passed away at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on December 16, 2019. Beloved son of Hilda and Howard Kennedy of Leaskdale, brother of David and Paul (Carolyn) Kennedy, uncle of Brian Kennedy and Susan Kennedy (Keith Brown) and their children Mira and Liam; he will be missed by all. Held dear by his wife Carole Ann Kennedy who is proud of his bravery facing his prolonged illness, his honesty and his many achievements, interests and hobbies. Brother-in-law of John William Bowles and godfather to his niece Stephanie Bowles. They are also saddened by this loss. Son-in-law of the late Sarah and Tom Bowles who valued him greatly as he assisted them in their senior years. A leader of the Army Cadets at Uxbridge High School as a Major, he was proud of the defense of Canada and of his Country. John taught at Public and High Schools. He loved geography, history, travel, jogging, skiing, farming, farm machinery, literature, truck driving and music. Affectionately he was called "El Presidente" by his many friends and students because of his name and because he was a wonderful leader and mentor. May God's face shine upon you and on all you love and who love you; May God bless you and them and hold you in the palm of his hand, John. John wished not to have a visitation or funeral. He wishes everyone peace and love always and thanks everyone for their kindness over the years - especially his nurses. Cremation has taken place and he will be privately interred at Foster Memorial Cemetery. There will be a private family Celebration held later. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society or . Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com Bye for now; until we all meet again; love from everyone! Peace & Rest have come at last.