1/
John J. Kroll
1945-07-28 - 2020-07-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long struggle with MS, John passed away in Calgary AB. Predeceased by his parents Josephine and John. He leaves his children Ian and Valerie of Calgary, his siblings Lillian of Ladysmith B.C., Joan Seaton (Merv Bolton) of Bowmanville, Ed (Lori) of Kamloops B.C., and Rick (Leanne) of Cochrane AB. as well as nieces, nephew and cousins in Ontario. John’s wish was to donate his body to science and the University of Calgary has fulfilled that wish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved