After a long struggle with MS, John passed away in Calgary AB. Predeceased by his parents Josephine and John. He leaves his children Ian and Valerie of Calgary, his siblings Lillian of Ladysmith B.C., Joan Seaton (Merv Bolton) of Bowmanville, Ed (Lori) of Kamloops B.C., and Rick (Leanne) of Cochrane AB. as well as nieces, nephew and cousins in Ontario. John’s wish was to donate his body to science and the University of Calgary has fulfilled that wish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store