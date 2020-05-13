John James KILCULLEN
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with his daughter by his side. Loving father of Jennifer (Ryan), and Karen Grew (Jason). Proud Grandfather to Megan, Andrew, and Noah. He will be greatly missed by Evelyn. Beloved brother to Gloria (Bob) and predeceased by his sister Maureen, and his parents John Kilcullen Sr. and Jeanie Brennan. John followed his father's footsteps in the motion picture industry as a projectionist and eventually owned his own company CLC Theatre Productions. He had a love for the outdoors and was known for his love of cars and boats. His family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa, and Lakeridge Whitby, particularly to the ICU Staff who supported him in his final hours. A private family service will take place at DeStefano Funeral Home 1289 Keith Ross Drive in Oshawa (905) 440 3595. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Oshawa would be appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
May 13, 2020
