John Lancaster passed away at Lakeridge health Oshawa. John was in his 83 rd year. John was a loving husband to his wife Bev Lancaster for 61 years. He leaves behind a son John (Laurie) and a daughter Cathy ( David Au). He was a grandfather to Chris (Ilona) Erin (Kyle) Alison (Alex) Heather and Kevin. He also had two great grandchildren Madeleine and Brynlee. He had one brother Edward (Liz).

Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.
