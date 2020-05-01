John Lancaster passed away at Lakeridge health Oshawa. John was in his 83 rd year. John was a loving husband to his wife Bev Lancaster for 61 years. He leaves behind a son John (Laurie) and a daughter Cathy ( David Au). He was a grandfather to Chris (Ilona) Erin (Kyle) Alison (Alex) Heather and Kevin. He also had two great grandchildren Madeleine and Brynlee. He had one brother Edward (Liz).



