Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 42. Johnny was the loved son of Joyce and Thomas Leonard. Cherished brother of Donna and her husband Rhys Kendell and loved uncle to Bryce and Allison. Fondly remembered by Tammy Love. Following cremation, a celebration of his life took place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street, North on Friday, October 9, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Lakeridge Heath Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit can be made at Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
.