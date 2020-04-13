Home

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
John (Brian) McNamara


1938 - 01
Brian McNamara, 82, of London, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Extendicare Nursing Home in Oshawa, Ontario. Brian is survived by his 5 stepchildren from his wife, Margaret (deceased), and his 5 children from his first marriage. Brian was born in England on January 14, 1938. He joined the British Army-75 Reserve Engineer Regiment, in 1967, as a Sargent. He was discharged in 1976 as a member of the Royal Engineers. Brian traveled from England in 1973 and made his home in Canada, where he worked as a Mechanical Engineer, and where he met Margaret Holden (Robitaille), and her children. There will be a church service later in 2020. The date to be announced at a later time. Messages of condolence can be shared with the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 13, 2020
