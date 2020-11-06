It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Mercer, born March 20, 1956, son of Nola (Lahey) Mercer and the late Max Mercer. John passed away October 31, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, Ontario. John is survived by his mother Nola, brother Gerard, who lived with him, brother Jim, sister-in-law Tania Robinson and nephews Kieran and Tristan of Ottawa, Ontario. John had a very strong family spirit that was enjoyed by all and cousins Carol, Colleen and Clifford were always more sisters and brother to John and his family. John was loved by all, especially his caretakers, who never failed to care for him and John loved their caring and devotion to him. John lived at Harmony King Co-Op for 27 years, was a member of Oshawa Community Living, and volunteered with Cedarcroft Retirement Home for 10 years. He was also a parishioner of St. Gertrude's Church. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring and a date will be announced. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca