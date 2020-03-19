Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Resources
More Obituaries for John WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Murray WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Murray WILLIAMS Obituary
(Owner of Williams Arms in Port Perry) On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 74. John Williams of Port Perry, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Bell). Loved father of Janna Williams and her husband Darryl Bradt. Loving grandfather of Gavin and Jaxen. Rested at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). A private Service was held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Brooklin on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -