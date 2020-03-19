|
(Owner of Williams Arms in Port Perry) On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 74. John Williams of Port Perry, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Bell). Loved father of Janna Williams and her husband Darryl Bradt. Loving grandfather of Gavin and Jaxen. Rested at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). A private Service was held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Brooklin on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020