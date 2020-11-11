John Robert Swindell aged 65 passed away peacefully at home November 6, 2020 after a heroic battle with that s.o.b. cancer. 35 years dedicated tool and die maker at GM. Predeceased by son Christopher, survived by son Andrew (Leah) and granddaughter Adelaide. Dearly missed by long time companion Judy, dear friend Kim and his beloved poochie Rufus. Lovingly remembered by former wife and cherished friend Cindy. He was a lover of crosswords, traveling, good conversation, loud music, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jameson Whiskey and any cold beer! His impish smile, wicked sense of humor and intellect will be sorely missed. He truly should have been on Jeopardy, his knowledge of trivia was top notch! He will 'school' Alex Trebek up there. Due to Covid, a private family service will take place with an Irish Wake for friends to be held in the near future, details to follow on his Facebook page and his local haunts. The next time you are having a 'wobbly pop', have one for John! Cheers dear grandfather, father, lover, friend - you are so loved!! If desired, a donation made to the Humane Society of Durham Region on behalf of John would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store