After a two year illness, John passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 28, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved son of the late Earle and Margaret Rand. He was predeceased by his brother Larry in 2017 and his twin sister Judy in 1999. John will be remembered by his in laws Kaye Rand and Steve Davey. He was the fun loving uncle to Vincent (Tracy) Rand, Patrick (Curtis) Rand, Sean Rand and Stefanie Davey (Chuck). Loving great uncle to Erica, Shane, Asher and Ryleigh. He will be sadly missed by his neighbours, the Sawler and Code families, his many friends and his St. Joseph Church family. John wanted to thank Dr. Smerdon, Dr. Iqbal, the Durham Region Cancer Centre and especially Dr. Harvey Williams for the care he received over the last years. At John's request a family service will be held at Bowmanville Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Memorial Donations may be made to CNIB Foundation, Guide Dog Program or Wheels of Hope (Cancer Society). Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.