With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Rick Bowers on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 75. Loving husband of 42 years to the late Grace Bowers (nee Pogue). Caring and devoted father to his daughters, Jennifer 'Jenny' Davison (Matt) and Kelley Bowers. Proud Poppa to his adoring grandchildren Wesley, Paige, and Emma. Predeceased by his parents, Myrtle and Thomas Bowers, as well as his older brother Tom (Pat). Rick will be fondly remembered by his extended family for his kindness, warm smile and quick wit. He was blessed with lifelong friends and neighbours and he most cherished his time spent with everyone at Lake Rico. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him. A special celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date to honour his memory. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Rick's memory to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, or to a charity of your choice
.