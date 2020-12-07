Suddenly passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Joan Margaret (nee Palmer). Jack will be missed by his cat companion, Tiger Lily. Predeceased by his parents Hilda and Henry Packer, brothers Walter, Charles and sister Janice. He will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. A public drive up visitation will take place at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to book your visitation time. Masks are mandatory and all COVID-19 protocol must be followed. Our staff will be in the parking lot to direct your visit and please remain in your vehicle until directed. A private funeral service will be held following the visitation. Interment at Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society
or the Diabetes Association
would be appreciated by the family. At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/