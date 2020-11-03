Passed away at home on October 29, 2020 after a long fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of Judy (Welsh). Loved father of Terri Willan, Nancy Gray and loved step father of Wayne Bragg, Melinda (Dwayne) Hooey. Loved grandfather of Danielle (Adam), Melissa (Shawn), Amber, Adam and great-grandfather of Charlie. Beloved sibling of George Willan (deceased), Dorothy Bruce, Fred Willan, Jim Willan (deceased). Special thank you to Valerie John's nurse. John's wishes were to be cremated with no service. Family and friends please remember John walking up the 18th fairway with a big smile on his face. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca