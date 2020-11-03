1/1
John Robert WILLAN
1944-11-02 - 2020-10-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on October 29, 2020 after a long fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of Judy (Welsh). Loved father of Terri Willan, Nancy Gray and loved step father of Wayne Bragg, Melinda (Dwayne) Hooey. Loved grandfather of Danielle (Adam), Melissa (Shawn), Amber, Adam and great-grandfather of Charlie. Beloved sibling of George Willan (deceased), Dorothy Bruce, Fred Willan, Jim Willan (deceased). Special thank you to Valerie John's nurse. John's wishes were to be cremated with no service. Family and friends please remember John walking up the 18th fairway with a big smile on his face. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved