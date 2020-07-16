Age 85, passed on July 2, 2020 at Matthews Hospice, Alliston, Ontario with family by his side. Beloved son of the late Bertram and Nola Longhurst, Zephyr, Ontario, brother of the late Mabel Stevenson (Carl), Blanche Henderson (the late Jack), Bill Longhurst (the late Gloria), Hazel Andryechen (the late Fred), Gail Henderson (Ron), Lynn Burton (Chris), predeceased by brother Bradley Longhurst. John will be missed by a large family of nieces and nephews who all loved the big guy. A private interment will be held by family. A celebration of life will be held in Zephyr Hall at a date when all can gather.



