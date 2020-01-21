|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, nearing his 75th birthday. Beloved life partner of Eleanor Graham. Predeceased by his parents Tony and Hilda Pagniello. Loving brother of Sharlene Frost (deceased), Gary Pagniello (Cindy), Dave Pagniello (Donna) and Michael Pagniello (deceased). Will be missed by many nieces and nephews and special friend Caroline Bailey. Special thanks to the Intensive Care Units at Centenary Hospital and Lakeridge Health Oshawa. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Friday, January 24, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Erskine Cemetery, Pickering. Memorial donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. To place an online condolence, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 21, 2020