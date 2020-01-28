|
Peacefully, on Friday, January 24, 2020. John, loving husband of May. Beloved dad of Neil (Cathie), Johnny, Gary (Kim), Rose (John), Don (Lucy) and Derek (Mary). Cherished papa to 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Anne-Marie (John) and the late Alex. Family and friends will be received at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue, Ajax on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation. "Who loves you baby"
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020