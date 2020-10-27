On October 24, 2020 as the result of complications of a stroke, in his 67th year. Born in Cobourg on January 19, 1954, and raised in Oshawa, John was predeceased by his parents, Edwin "Ross" and Marion (nee Whittaker). A proud and loving father, John leaves behind two sons, Daniel and Mackenzie. He is also survived by brothers Brian (Sue), Ted (Gisele), Alan (Joanne) and his sister Liz Hance (Mike), John also leaves behind ten nieces and nephews, and a large circle of true and loyal friends, all of whom loved him very much. Thanks to friends Jerry, Butch, Debbie, Anne-Marie, James, Dave, Cindy and Rob and all his helpful and caring Harmony Road neighbours. According to John's wishes, cremation will be followed, when conditions allow, with a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. John, you are loved and you will be missed.