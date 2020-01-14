|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John W. Goulding on Dec. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Dianne. Father of Heather (Robin), Patricia and Elizabeth (Robert). PopPop will be dearly missed by his 6 grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Grace, Claire, Ella, Jack, and William. John worked at GM for 30 years in the skilled trades and Health and Safety. He volunteered at Simcoe Hall Settlement House and Community Care Whitby with the Mens Wellness Group. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 14, 2020