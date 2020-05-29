Passed away unexpectedly at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving father of Katelyn (Ben) Wrigley and Calvin Weller. Cherished son of Ilah and the late Ross Weller. Dear brother of Blake (Rene) Weller, Joann (Doug) Wood, Gina (Brian) Waugh and Lisa (Graeme) Norris. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and Pat Hockley. A private family graveside service was held at Zephyr Zion Cemetery, followed by a celebration of John's life at a later date. John was born and raised in Zephyr and was proud to be the 6th generation on the family farm. He was also a long time member of the Zephyr Missionary Church. John will be remembered as a kind, generous and hardworking man who loved his family and community. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre or Zephyr Missionary Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.