John Weller

On behalf of the Weller family we would like to thank you for your donations, flowers, meals, baking, cards, phone calls, condolence messages, and prayers during this very difficult time. Thank you to Skwarchuk Funeral home in Mt. Albert who helped us through these challenging days with the added stress of Covid19. A special thank you to the farmers in the area who took part in the tractor parade and have offered to help with things on the farm. The love and kindness our community has shown us is overwhelming. John will be missed by all and we hope to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cal, Katelyn and Ben, Ilah and family

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Theaker Chapel
19153 Centre Street
Mount Albert, ON L0G 1M0
(905) 895-8062
