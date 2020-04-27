Home

John William Taylor

Peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Lakeridge health Oshawa at the age of 87. John was one of ten siblings. Loving husband of the later Doreen Taylor (née Crawford). Beloved father of Douglas (Kim), Kenneth (predeceased) Jaime (predeceased), Jeffery (Kerrie-Ann) and Christopher (Rhonda). Loving grandfather of Amanda, Eric, Meghan and Jacob. At John's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In John's memory, a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 27, 2020
