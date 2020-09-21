With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Veronica Bruin (née Jol) on September 14, 2020. She died in hospital in Brampton at the age of 85 following a short illness. Veronica will be dearly missed by Ted, her loving husband of 65 years, her daughters Kathy (Bill), Lucy (Brien) and Nancy (Paul), as well as grandchildren Chris (Kylie), Mike (Meghan), Doug, Karen (Casey), Nicole (Tara), Alex (Jaira) and Jenny, as well as great grandchildren: Andrew, Clara, Jack and Tommy. Veronica and Ted were born and raised in Holland. They immigrated to Canada in 1955 and embraced living here. Veronica's priority was always family, both in Canada and Holland. Her flower and vegetable gardens were a joy. They travelled across Canada and to many parts of the world. Veronica will be dearly missed by family and friends. Rest in peace Mom. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place with immediate family. On-line condolences may be forwarded to abc-toronto.com
If you wish, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.