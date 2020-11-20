1/1
Jon Andrew VanPelt
1964-03-08 - 2020-11-11
Jon Andrew Van Pelt (1964-2020) passed suddenly on November 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Pickering Village and Ajax. He is survived by his lovely bride Wilma and his sons Jake and Mitch, his pride and joy. Sadly missed by his father, Jacobus Van Pelt, sister Marijke (John). He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Byjonka (Troy (dec.)), Jeff, Rennie (Joe), Courtney (Steve), Leigh-Anna, Darcy, Jonathan; and great nieces and nephews Alec, Camille, Lexxie, Alyssa, Jaxxon, Jacob, Ada, and Zoe. Also missed by family in England by his mother-in-law, Lynn Hamilton, brother-in-law Sim (Sharon), sister-in-law Anne, nieces Chloe and Jade. Jon is reunited with his beloved mother Maaike and brother Jim. He will be forever missed by lifetime friends, coworkers and his racing and football families. Jon will be remembered for his loyalty to his friends and family with whom he shared his passion for sports, travel and music. He will also be remembered for his dedication to the Ajax/Pickering Dolphins Football Organization where he was involved with announcing and refereeing with Jake and Mitchell as members the Ontario Football Officials Association of Durham York. Private Family Service Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:30am Virtual Funeral Service Nov 20, 2020 11:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82600996783 Meeting ID: 826 0099 6783 In lieu of flowers, donations to United Way Durham Region would be appreciated * COVID-19 Rules will apply. Please ensure you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Accettone Funeral Home Ltd.
384 Finley Avenue
Ajax, ON L1S 2E3
(905) 428-9090
