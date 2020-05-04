It is with great sadness that we announce that Joe has passed away peacefully in his 95th year from natural causes. Loving husband and father, Joe worked for GM for 35 years before retiring to a more simple life. A quiet man by nature, Joe had a quick sense of humor, often demonstrated by one-liners, which would seem to come out of nowhere but leave you in stiches. Joe loved small engine repair and chocolate, but most of all he loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, his three children, and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences or to share stories with the family please visit armstrongfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 4, 2020.