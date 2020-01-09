|
(Retired employee of Chrysler Canada) Passed away peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Waltraud for 70 years. Cherished father of Gunter Puschmann (Barbara), Peter (the late Christine), and Trudi (Neil Wright). Lovingly Opa to his grandchildren; Shannon, Amanda and Paul and his great grandchildren; Kate and Riley. Dear brother of Johann (Henrietta), Anna, and the late Maria. Josef immigrated to Canada from Austria in 1953. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.mountlawn.ca