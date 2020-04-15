|
|
|
October 15, 1934 - April 6, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josefine Gieben (née Mager), who passed away on April 6th, 2020 at the age of 85, in Calgary, AB. Beloved wife of the late Peter Gieben, to whom she was married for 58 years. Cherished mother of Hans Gieben and his late wife, Michele, as well as Heidi Wagner and her husband, Richard. Loving Oma of Kali (Dave) Jackson, Megan (Tyler) Gieben, Danielle Gieben, Catharina Wagner, Jacqueline Wagner, and Garrett Wagner. Loving Great-Oma to Celeste Jackson. She is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, and good life long friends Else and Emilie. A graveside ceremony and internment will be held at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Whitby, Ontario.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 15, 2020