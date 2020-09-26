It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Joe at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe slipped away peacefully in his sleep to the open arms of his loving Father and Saviour our Lord Jesus Christ. Joe will be missed by his daughter Marie (Lyle). Joe was predeceased by his wife Donna. Joe is survived by his siblings Paul (Marilyn), Clare (Barbara), Anne Marie (Daniel) and Gerry (Marlene). Joe was predeceased by his father and mother, Patrick and Mary (Collins) O'Neill, sisters Shirley and Patsy Lawrence. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews and their children, and extended family. Joe will be especially missed by his niece Jennifer Streicher and his grand-nephew Noah Cannavan-Tuck. A special "Thank You" goes out to Anne Marie Cannavan for her loving care of her brother in his time of need. Joe was born on Jan 19, 1939 on the family farm in Downeyville, Ontario, the first-born child of Patrick and Mary. Joe spent his whole working career in the grocery business, working for Dominion Stores, and Sunnybrook food stores in Peterborough, Oshawa, Richmond Hill and Toronto. Starting out as a grocery clerk in Peterborough, Joe advanced to Assistant Manager and Store Manager in several stores. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (127 Liberty St. S., Bowmanville). Urn Interment will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery, Ennismore. Donations are gratefully accepted to the charity of your choice
or the R.S McLaughlin Cancer Centre.