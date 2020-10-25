It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Harry McQuabbie at his home in Ajax, Ontario on October 11, 2020 at the age of 53. Joseph was from the French River Treaty #13/ Henvey Inlet First Nations Pickerel, Ontario. Joseph was the beloved youngest son of the late Lorraine Pawis and the late former Chief Joseph Mcquabbie Sr. His memory will be forever cherished by his spouse Jessica Soo-Chan, son Juan Pablo, and his furry companions Cody and Porsha. A celebration of Joseph's life and memorial will be held in Toronto and at Henvey Inlet First Nations at a future date when restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, donations are being accepted in memory of Joseph Mcquabbie for Indigenous students wishing to pursue a Post- Secondary Education. Please contact Jessica Soo-Chan by emailing josephmcquabbielegacy@gmail.com (include subject line: Joseph Mcquabbie Donations) for further details in regards to donations. Funeral Services are provided by Accettone Funeral Home Ltd. And St. John's Norway Crematorium. He will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and the Indigenous communities.



