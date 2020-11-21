Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Heather (2018) in their 60th year of marriage. Loving father of Carolyn (Michael) Boivin and Richard (Sandra) Holtfoster. Cherished Grandpa of Kendal Holtfoster, Brooklyn Boivin and Trey Boivin. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Mary Ellen Holtfoster. Loving sister of Hilda (Harry) Dyas. Predeceased sisters Mary Salter, Loretta Kelly, Theresa Mosier, Joan and Bunny Legree, Margaret Tkaczuk (survived by Phil), Veronica Murray and Ann and Gerald Prout. Dear brother-in-law of Ruth McLean, Georgina Harding, Allan (Eleanor) Anderson and Edward Anderson. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff from Palliative Care for the kindness and compassion given to Joseph and family during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place through Armstrong Funeral Home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated by Joseph's family. To share online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca