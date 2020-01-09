|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Loving father to Sherry, devoted grandfather to Jessica and Clarice. Brother to Shirley Smith (Daniel) and Phillip McKinlay. Predeceased by his parents Laura and Stewart McKinlay. Jack will be dearly missed by his son Mike, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Place and Hilltop Manor for the care they provided over the years. This is not goodbye, this is see you later. Jack is now up there fishing, talking to friends, telling stories and collecting golf balls, we will see you soon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (96 St. Andrews St. Cambridge) Cremation has taken place. A Committal service will occur at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends and relatives are invited to sign Jack's online book of condolences at: www.CouttsFuneralHome.com