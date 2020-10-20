Peacefully, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in West Shore Village in Port Perry, at age 88. Maurice Colbourne, beloved husband of Emilie (nee Skinner) for 44 years. Loved father of Leda Fulford (Derek) and Tom Colbourne (Susan) and step-father of Bobby Richards (Eva), Sandra Gray (Dave), Terry Richards (Gail) and the late Maureen Good (John). Loving Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maurice will be missed by all of his extended family and friends. Maurice was a very compassionate and humble man with a great sense of humour. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and painting the picturesque scenes from his beloved cabin, up North in the woods of Mattawa. He enjoyed gardening and was famous for his homemade soups and preserves, an activity he and his wife, Emilie, enjoyed doing together. He was a hardworking, dedicated man and as such spent 39 years of his working career with Ontario Hydro. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com