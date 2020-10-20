1/2
Joseph Thomas Maurice COLBOURNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in West Shore Village in Port Perry, at age 88. Maurice Colbourne, beloved husband of Emilie (nee Skinner) for 44 years. Loved father of Leda Fulford (Derek) and Tom Colbourne (Susan) and step-father of Bobby Richards (Eva), Sandra Gray (Dave), Terry Richards (Gail) and the late Maureen Good (John). Loving Papa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maurice will be missed by all of his extended family and friends. Maurice was a very compassionate and humble man with a great sense of humour. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and painting the picturesque scenes from his beloved cabin, up North in the woods of Mattawa. He enjoyed gardening and was famous for his homemade soups and preserves, an activity he and his wife, Emilie, enjoyed doing together. He was a hardworking, dedicated man and as such spent 39 years of his working career with Ontario Hydro. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved