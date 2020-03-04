|
Passed away suddenly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in her 86th year. Predeceased by dear husbands Peter Pinczuk and Pietro Palermo. Loving mother of Julia Harris (Martyn). Cherished grandmother of Alanna (Ryan) and Alexander (Holly). Devoted stepmother of Gina (Angelo) and their children Maria, Leah and Patricia and Mario (Tammy) and their children Riley and Mya. Survived by her siblings Lucia, Antonietta, Joanina, Michele and Salvatore and their families. Josephine will be fondly remembered by her friends and family for her spirited personality and her warm-hearted nature. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Thornton Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a . Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020