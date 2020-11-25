1/1
Joshua William "Josh" BURROWS
Suddenly, as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Friday, November 20, 2020, Josh in his 26th year. Beloved son of Christine Burrows and Dave Grudzinskas. Loving brother of Hunter and Brady Inglis. Cherished grandson of Gary Burrows and of Dawna Barrett and her husband Ron. Fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. A private funeral visitation will be held at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, November 26th, 2020 with cremation to follow. Due to the pandemic, the wearing of masks/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Josh to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
