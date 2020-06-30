Joyce Alaine PERRAULT
1929-04-09 - 2020-06-25
Born in Ottawa. With love and sadness we mourn the passing of Joyce Alaine Perrault. After a brief and intense battle with cancer she passed peacefully on June 25th, at age 91, in the company of her beloved husband of over 70 years, John Albert Perrault. She is much loved by her family for her feisty spirit, direct and competitive nature and her love of family. She will be missed. She is survived by her husband John, son Martin Perrault; grandchildren Jennifer Anderson (Johnston), Josh Johnston, Simon Perrault, Madeline Perrault and two great-grandchildren, Brady and Adelaide Anderson. She was predeceased by her loving daughter Laurie Johnston (Perrault). Joyce will be cremated and her cremated remains will be interred during a private ceremony with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society in her name would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
