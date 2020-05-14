On May 9, 2020, Joyce Elizabeth McDonald passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Joyce was born on April 16, 1944 in Greenock, Scotland to Jesse and James Monteith. She is survived by her daughter Lesley Smid and son Blair McDonald (Dana). Loving Nana to her "chickadees" Bradley, Jessica, Ethan and Carter. Joyce will be greatly missed by the McDonald, Ainsley, Ellis and Harland Crescent families as well as extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all be together safely. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada.



