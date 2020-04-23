|
Passed away on April 16, 2020 at Ballycliffe Long Term Care Home in Ajax. Born May 29, 1934 to James and Catherine of Glasgow, Scotland. Joyce was one of six children; she is survived by her dear sisters Rena and Carol (Tom). Predeceased by her brothers Billy, Jim and sister Marlene. Survived by her three sons; Blair (Allison), Craig and Murray (Mary). Four grandchildren Cari (Jeff), Brett (Jenn), Derek (Ashley), and Dan (Justine) and five great grandchildren Konnor, Kale, Brooke, Harper and Sawyer. Missed deeply by her husband of 36 years Bill Laing, father of their sons. Also, her partner of 30 years Ron Wright and his daughter Jayne who are both deeply saddened by this loss. Joyce will be missed by many extended family, nieces and nephews, both here and in Scotland. A heartfelt thanks to all the amazing staff at Ballycliffe Long Term Care home where Joyce lived for the last three years. They cared for her until her peaceful passing. Memorial donations may be made to the in Joyce's memory. A private cremation has taken place. Memorial will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020