It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Margaret Coulson (nee: Armstrong) on November 9, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 91st year. Joyce was born in Swansea, Ontario to the late Roland and Janet (nee: Johnstone) Armstrong. She was predeceased by brother Raymond and sister Helen. Beloved wife of the late Curtis Coulson (2007). Loving mother of Dawna (Glenn) Hulowski, Jacey (Allan) Baker, Noelle (Richard) McElwaine and the late Robert Coulson (2007) and Diane Browett (2020). Cherished grandmother of Curtis (Mary-Ellen) Hulowski and Corey (Robyn) Hulowski, Brittany and Alexis Baker, Joshua (Adrielle) McElwaine, Braden (Brittany) McElwaine and Skyler McElwaine, Dara (Jeff) Spurrell, Selena (Jim) Coulson and Twyla (OJ) Coulson. Beloved great grandmother of Cameron, Caden and Carter Hulowski, Coulson and Sawyer Hulowski, Lilith Birchill, Aubrie Doiron-McElwaine, Shyan and Ryker Harrison. Joyce will be missed by her many nieces and nephews including all 'honorary' ones. A special Thank you to Jill Wyllie, mom enjoyed your regular visits and talks over the past several years. There are so many things we'll remember fondly about mom. She was a voracious reader, loved to crochet and made the very best butter tarts. She cherished her family and all of the times spent together playing cards, having tea and catching up. She was a faithful Christian and loved attending church. Mom would beam with pride when the whole family attended the Christmas celebration each year at Cedarcroft Place. We are so appreciative to Cedarcroft Place for 8+ years of friendship and loving care for mom. We are also grateful for the tender care provided by staff on G9 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. As per mom's wishes there will be no formal service and burial was entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME which took place at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens on November 12, 2020. Crossing our fingers that in March of 2021 we will be planning a birthday celebration of life. If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca