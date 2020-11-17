1/1
Joyce Margaret (Armstrong) COULSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Margaret Coulson (nee: Armstrong) on November 9, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 91st year. Joyce was born in Swansea, Ontario to the late Roland and Janet (nee: Johnstone) Armstrong. She was predeceased by brother Raymond and sister Helen. Beloved wife of the late Curtis Coulson (2007). Loving mother of Dawna (Glenn) Hulowski, Jacey (Allan) Baker, Noelle (Richard) McElwaine and the late Robert Coulson (2007) and Diane Browett (2020). Cherished grandmother of Curtis (Mary-Ellen) Hulowski and Corey (Robyn) Hulowski, Brittany and Alexis Baker, Joshua (Adrielle) McElwaine, Braden (Brittany) McElwaine and Skyler McElwaine, Dara (Jeff) Spurrell, Selena (Jim) Coulson and Twyla (OJ) Coulson. Beloved great grandmother of Cameron, Caden and Carter Hulowski, Coulson and Sawyer Hulowski, Lilith Birchill, Aubrie Doiron-McElwaine, Shyan and Ryker Harrison. Joyce will be missed by her many nieces and nephews including all 'honorary' ones. A special Thank you to Jill Wyllie, mom enjoyed your regular visits and talks over the past several years. There are so many things we'll remember fondly about mom. She was a voracious reader, loved to crochet and made the very best butter tarts. She cherished her family and all of the times spent together playing cards, having tea and catching up. She was a faithful Christian and loved attending church. Mom would beam with pride when the whole family attended the Christmas celebration each year at Cedarcroft Place. We are so appreciative to Cedarcroft Place for 8+ years of friendship and loving care for mom. We are also grateful for the tender care provided by staff on G9 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. As per mom's wishes there will be no formal service and burial was entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME which took place at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens on November 12, 2020. Crossing our fingers that in March of 2021 we will be planning a birthday celebration of life. If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved