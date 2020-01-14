|
Peacefully, with family at her side on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 96th year. Dear daughter of the late Clara (nee:Tebble) and Alexander Lownie. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Barclay. Much loved mother of Lynn Thomas (Roger) and the late Gordon Alexander Barclay. Proud Grandma Joyce of Andrea Lavoy (Jake) and Allison Ouseley (Deryk) and great Grandma Joyce of Clara. Dear sister of the late Donald Lownie (Dagmar). Joyce will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and her many dear friends. Heart-felt thanks to all the Dr.'s, nurses, PSW's and staff that helped with Joyce's wonderful care at home and for the brief time she spent in Thorntonview Nursing Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada or the would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 14, 2020