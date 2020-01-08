|
Joyce Norine Watson passed away in the morning of Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sault Area Hospital. Joyce was born October 27, 1923 in Kingston, Ontario to Captain John and Elda Norine Watson (Ross). She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear friend Sister Marjory, her brother Ross Watson, and her sister Joan Margaretta Theriault. She is survived by her sister Elda Jacqueline McConnell of Sault Ste. Marie and as well by many nieces and nephews. Joyce grew up in Belleville, Ontario and then studied at Queen's University in Kingston, graduating in 1946 with her Bachelor of Library Science. She worked as a librarian in Kitchener for a year, and as a children's librarian in Belleville for three years. She then went back to the library school to obtain a Master's degree in Library Science at the University of Toronto. Upon graduating in 1954, Joyce entered the Order of St. John The Divine as a postulate and was professed, after taking life long vows of Chastity, Poverty and Obedience, as Sister Joy. For personal reasons, Joyce decided to return to librarianship in 1957. For the next thirty plus years, she worked at the Toronto Metro Reference Library and lived on the farm 'Meanwhile' in Uxbridge. On the farm, Joyce made maple syrup with her nephew and cultivated water lilies. She also grew bittersweet and pussy willows. In Uxbridge she could be reached on her CB with the handle VE3SKU. While watching, or listening, to Blue Jay baseball Joyce quilted beautiful blankets and knitted amazing afghans. Nieces, nephews and all the family, loved to visit the farm. When not at the library, or in the woods, Joyce enjoyed playing Bridge, Golf, researching family history, travelling the world and writing her memoirs. In 2011, Joyce moved to Sault Ste. Marie to be near her sisters Joan Theriault and Jackie McConnell. From her condo on Bay Street she had a 'crows nest' view of the St. Mary's river and was able to watch all the big boats. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and visiting Belleview Park. Joyce Watson was wonderful women who was always ready with a story to share. She will be greatly missed by all that had the honour of knowing her. The family would like to thank the special Caregivers that have been with Joyce throughout her life. We would also like to thank the staff of the Sault Area Hospital and the Great Northern Retirement Home and "Team Joyce". We truly appreciate the time they spent with Joyce over the past year. Friends are invited for a funeral service at St. Luke's Cathedral on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Very Rev. James McShane officiating. Interment to take place at St. Luke's Columbarium. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E, Sault Ste. Marie, ON 705-759-2522). Memorial contributions (payable by cheque) to St. Luke's Cathedral, Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham or Queen's University.