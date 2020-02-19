|
|
Passed away on February 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Norman Coles. Loving mother of C. Stephen (Allanah) Coles, Julie Coles and Tom Coles (the late Sheree). Loved grandmother of Norman (Annette), Jody, Kristina (Tim), Geoffrey, Josh (Alison), Ben (Tasha) and Kim (Adam) and great-grandmother of Kenyon, Kyle, Elisabeth, Alex, Jasmine and the late Brandon. She will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends, both at Windham Gardens, Unionville and Season's Retirement Community. A Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Saturday February 29th at 2:30 pm, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to Council of Canadians or Green Peace. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020