Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Coles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rosemary Coles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Rosemary Coles Obituary
Passed away on February 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Norman Coles. Loving mother of C. Stephen (Allanah) Coles, Julie Coles and Tom Coles (the late Sheree). Loved grandmother of Norman (Annette), Jody, Kristina (Tim), Geoffrey, Josh (Alison), Ben (Tasha) and Kim (Adam) and great-grandmother of Kenyon, Kyle, Elisabeth, Alex, Jasmine and the late Brandon. She will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends, both at Windham Gardens, Unionville and Season's Retirement Community. A Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Saturday February 29th at 2:30 pm, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to Council of Canadians or Green Peace. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -