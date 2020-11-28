Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Joyce, at the age of 86, was the loving mother of Sue Hastings (Gus Deveros), Bob Gates (Kathy) and the late Liz Maloney. She was the cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her sister Marie Lawson of Nova Scotia. At this time cremation has taken place and no formal service is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences - Odette Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca