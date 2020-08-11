Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Joe leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 62 years, Helen, son Rick (Robin), stepdaughter Mary, brothers Kazimierz and Waldemar and was predeceased by his sister Krystyna. Joe survived the Siberian internment camps of WWII and after travelling through Iran, Pakistan, India and Uganda, he made his way to Canada by himself at the age of 20. Joe was a committed optimist with a great work ethic and was forever grateful for the life he created for his family in Canada. He always enjoyed the company of his good friends from the Polish hall, whom he considered his extended family. It was fitting that Joe's final words were "Thank You". Joe understood hunger and hardships, having stood in bread lines as a child, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Feed the Need Durham. As per Joe's request, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. To place online condolences please visit www.armstrongfh.ca