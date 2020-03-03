Home

Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Wynfield on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Aleksander and her dedicated son Edward. Cherished Babcia of Roberta (Greg) and Mark (Patricia). Loving mother-in-law of Diane. Jozefa served in WWII under the Royal Air Force in Nottingham, England, as a Corporal of the kitchen. She was a founding member of the Polish Veterans Ladies Auxiliary for the General Sikorski Veterans Hall. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, March 5th from 6 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
