|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Juanita "Dita" Patterson. After a courageous battle with cancer, Juanita passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital at the age of 50 on January 5, 2020. Survived by her loving partner Dan Robinson for 17 wonderful years. Lovingly remembered by her step-daughter Robyn (Jason) Faustino and her grandson Jackson. She was the greatest sister to Corina Patterson (Alexander Maynard). Loving "Aunt Dita" to her niece and nephew Aidan and Rayvin. Juanita will be deeply missed by many more family and friends. She had a love and passion for fashion and style. Juanita could often be found shopping for anything new and trendy. She was known to be stubborn but her heart held so much compassion and love for others. She always knew everyone's names and birthdays. Juanita cared for people deeply and she was often referred to as the "work mom" by her co-workers. Juanita was able to keep everything around her neat and organized. She was also known to make the bed around you, even if you were still in it. Juanita was an avid NASCAR fan with Dan. They often traveled, as far as Michigan, to go watch races. Juanita's compassion, vibrant personality and smile will be so dearly missed by so many. A visitation will be held at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or the Kidney Foundation.