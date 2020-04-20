|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 our loved mother Juanita (Nita) passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Albert County, New Brunswick; and moved with her family to Ontario in 1971. She was predeceased by her husband Dale in 2011. She was an active supporter of The Alano Club in Oshawa Ontario for over 45 years. This was her second home, with many friends and stories shared. Juanita is survived by her many children both in New Brunswick and Ontario, along with their spouses. Paul (Patti), Jocelyn (Albert), Norma (Mike), Nancy, Brian (Debbie), Doug, Peggy (Barry), Reg (Kelly), Bill (Tammy) and Shirley (Charlie) and Eileen Dodd. She leaves behind many fond memories of her many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and special friends. She is predeceased by parents Mr. Blair Steeves and Margaret Steeves; brother Reginald Steeves. She is survived by her sister Sylvia Babineau and brother Gary Steeves (Debbie) She is survived by her companion Matt Ryan. A Celebration of Juanita's Life will be held at a later date, when gatherings are allowed once again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alano Club would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and to share stories with the family, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 20, 2020