|
|
Judith passed away peacefully at home into God's eternal love and rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with her loving husband at her side. Judith was married to the love of her, Stephen, for over 40 years (over 43 together). Judith and Stephen were blessed with their wonderful sons, Jason (Kathleen), Erik (Rebecca) and beautiful grandchildren Gerd, Liam, Aidan and Evelyn. Judith was a member of the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario for 17 years. Judith was honoured to be a member of the massage therapy profession where she had the opportunity to work with a wonderful clientele, many of whom became friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert in the Spring, with details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or the Durham Regional Cancer Centre. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca