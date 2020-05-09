Mom of the Neighbourhood Peacefully, where she wanted to be, at home with her son by her side, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Wonderful wife of the late Rusty Crawford for 42 years. Adoring, caring, devoted mom of Jeff, kind, loving step-mom of Sandy. Remembered as an incredible Grama to Crystal Bisschops (Justin) and Shane Brolly (Bree). A devoted Gramsbear to Dez, Dutch and Dahlia. Bonus mom to Danny (Milka) and Jonathan. Judy took motherhood to a whole new level by creating a beautiful life for everyone she touched. Words cannot describe what impact she had on the ones she loved. She will be sorely missed by her beloved grand-dog Abbie. Judy was a member of Sweet Charity singing group for over 40 years. She enjoyed life at the cottage, visiting Bowmanville and also loved figure skating, roller skating, sewing, tap dancing, snowmobiling, teaching special needs children to swim, bicycling, knitting, paper toll, knitting hats for preemies born at the hospital, colouring, lunches with all of her wonderful friends, hosting parties, doing occasional burn outs in her favourite SS Camaro, driving fast, Disney World, and all of her Plum Point family. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Judy to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Please express your condolences by reaching out to the family or at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on May 9, 2020.